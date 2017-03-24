Hamilton sign David Templeton on short-term contract

The former Hearts and Rangers player has been without a club since May 2016.

Contract: Templeton has joined Accies SNS Group

Hamilton have announced that they have signed David Templeton on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Templeton was a free agent since leaving Rangers in May of last year but has been training with other clubs as he looked for a new side.

The 28-year old has rejected a move to Edinburgh City in January but was then training with Dundee United.

It was thought that the Tangerines may offer him a contract for next season but Accies manager Martin Canning has moved to add to his squad for the remaining games of the Premiership season.