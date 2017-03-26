Which Scotland players would you play against Slovenia?
The STV Sport team select their line-up for the World Cup qualifier.
In just a matter of hours Gordon Strachan will name the players he thinks can sink Slovenia in this evening's 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Changes are expected from the team that drew 1-1 with Canada on Wednesday but what if you were in Gordon Strachan's shoes? Who would you select?
Here at STV we have been imaging we had the power to pick whatever starting XI we wanted from Strachan's squad.
Let each of us know on Twitter whether you agree with our selections or if you think you can name a stronger side.
Chris Harvey
Sheelagh McLaren
Grant Russell
Jamie Borthwick
Laura Brannan
Andy Coyle
Meanwhile, our reporters in Aberdeen decided to choose their fantasy team instead of the side available to them.
After much discussion surrounding the lack of Aberdeen players this week, Tyrone and Chris have sent heavy hints to the national manager.