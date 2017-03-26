Which Scotland players would you play against Slovenia?

The STV Sport team select their line-up for the World Cup qualifier.

How many of the team who faced Canada would you keep in the starting line-up? SNS

In just a matter of hours Gordon Strachan will name the players he thinks can sink Slovenia in this evening's 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Changes are expected from the team that drew 1-1 with Canada on Wednesday but what if you were in Gordon Strachan's shoes? Who would you select?

Here at STV we have been imaging we had the power to pick whatever starting XI we wanted from Strachan's squad.

Chris Harvey

@ChristopherHarv STV

Sheelagh McLaren

@sheelaghmclaren STV

Grant Russell

@STVGrant STV

Jamie Borthwick

@jamiekborthwick STV

Laura Brannan

@_laurabrannan STV

Andy Coyle

@STV_Andy STV

Meanwhile, our reporters in Aberdeen decided to choose their fantasy team instead of the side available to them.

After much discussion surrounding the lack of Aberdeen players this week, Tyrone and Chris have sent heavy hints to the national manager.

Tyrone Smith

@TyroneSTV STV

Chris Harvey