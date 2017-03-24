The Dundee United midfielder has never played in a senior cup final before.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5371591519001-ali-coote-targets-trophy-triumph-in-his-first-cup-final.jpg" />

Dundee United's Ali Coote is keen to cap off his first senior cup final with a winners' medal.

The midfielder is hoping to play a part in Saturday's Challenge Cup final against St Mirren at Fir Park after getting a taste of glory two seasons ago.

Coote was included in the squad that went on a run to the League Cup final in 2015, where they were eventually defeated 2-0 by Celtic, but didn't get the chance to play.

The 18-year-old, who has featured in finals growing up including the Dundee derby win in the 2015 Youth Cup final, now wants to seize the opportunity to win a trophy at his first attempt.

"I didn't get stripped last year in the Scottish Cup so obviously this is my first final and I want to go out there and win it," he said.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be a great feeling running out there and hopefully getting a win for the fans."

United came unstuck against Saints in the last league meeting between the two sides with the Championship's bottom club running out 3-2 winners in Paisley.

Coote though is hopeful the Tannadice club can shake off a poor run of form that has seen them win just twice since the start of the year and deliver a performance to send the travelling United supporters home happy.

"It helped them the other week when they scored so early on but if we get through the early stages of the game and take control then we can win," he added.

"Morale has got to be high, the boys realise they've done well to get this far and it is a final so anything can happen.

"They showed early on in the season a few wins and suddenly there's an unbeaten run started and I don't see why we can't do that if we go out there and win on Saturday.

"It's 90 minutes of football, we need to go out and forget about the league, forget about the confidence and just play."