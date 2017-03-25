  • STV
  • MySTV

Ray McKinnon warns Dundee Utd to take Saints seriously

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Dundee United take on St Mirren in the Challenge Cup final on Saturday.

Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon is guarding his players against complacency when they face St Mirren in the Challenge Cup final because he knows only too well the dangers of underestimating 'lower' opposition.

McKinnon was part of the United team beaten on penalties by second division side Stenhousemuir in the 1995 final of the competition and he's keen to let his squad know that the Championship's basement side will be no pushovers in Saturday's final.

"The memory of losing a cup final is not a nice feeling and that's something I want to pass on to the players," he said.

"It's important when they go out there they make sure they come off that park having given everything but with the cup in our hands.

"It's going to be massive if we win it, when was the last time a Scottish club won a cup that had teams from three different countries in it?

"Rangers celebrated last year like they won the UEFA Cup so it's important and I don't know why people are dismissing it because you enter the competition to win it."

Scott Fraser and Blair Spittal are both unavailable through injury, while Sean Dillon is expected to miss the final with an ankle knock that limited his involvement to taking kick off in his own testimonial match against Hearts in midweek.

The Tannadice club have suffered a dip in form since the turn of the year that has seen them slip to fourth in the Championship table behind Falkirk and Morton, however McKinnon believes that a win could put the spark back in his side's promotion charge.

"It's unfortunate we've come into this on the back of three defeats in the league," he added, "But it's been our own downfall why that's happened, there's been nobody who has outplayed us."

"We had a good chat this week to eradicate those individual decision making errors and if we can get the ball down and get back playing and be positive we have every chance of winning this game on Saturday.

"If you win a cup final it's going to breed confidence going into your next game and that's exactly what we'll take from it but first we want to win the game."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.