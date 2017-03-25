Strachan: I'm only thinking of Slovenia, not my future

The Scotland boss says the 'must-win' scenario can make things easier for the team.

Scotland boss Gordon Strachan has reiterated that the match against Slovenia is a "must-win" game but says he hasn't given thought to what defeat would mean for him.

The national team manager is under pressure after a disappointing start to World Cup qualifying which leaves Scotland's hopes of reaching Russia hanging by a thread.

Failure to take three points from Slovenia at Hampden would leave the team with a near impossible task but would also likely bring an end to Strachan's time in charge.

He insisted that the team and nation's needs were far more important than his own future.

"My only concern right at the moment is three points and getting to Russia - that is it," he said.

"Other things will happen in my life after football. We can look at that later on.

"But every football manager, every Scottish person would love to be in my position right now. I'm the lucky one, I get on with it and with the players I'm looking forward to the challenge."

That challenge is to deliver what would only be the second win in eight games and Strachan said he was under no illusions about how important it was to get three points. However, he said that clarity could be an advantage with everyone knowing exactly what is expected of them.

"There's no grey areas to it," he said. "It's must-win. That's dealing with reality. We have to win.

"But sometimes when you have a challenge like that in life, it brings the best out of you.

"So we will have a team ready for that challenge of 'must-win' tomorrow."