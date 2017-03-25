The striker is hoping to get the chance to break his international duck against Slovenia.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5372491124001-i-need-to-relax-to-get-first-scotland-goal-says-griffiths.jpg" />

Leigh Griffiths believes he may be "trying too hard" to get his first Scotland goal but says the most important target against Slovenia is a win for the team.

Griffiths is hoping to get the nod to lead the line against Slovenia at Hampden and conceded that he may have snatched at chances in his previous nine international opportunities. A prolific scorer at club level, he says he may just have to relax in order to get started for Scotland.

"Maybe I am trying too hard and I just need to relax a little bit more," he said. "I want to try and break my duck for Scotland as quickly as possible. It's frustrating for a striker, not scoring.

"But it's not about me. It's about the team and how I can help them to get the three points."

The forward has been kept out of the Celtic team by Moussa Dembele of late and is up against Steven Fletcher, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith and Jordan Rhodes for the Scotland striker spot. He believes he has different attributes from the others and while lacking a little match sharpness, has shown in training that will be ready.

"Am I a bit rusty right now? Yeah, but as a striker you need to be ready whether you're starting the game or coming off the bench," he said.

"The gaffer has kept us on our toes this week with the tempo of training. Whoever he gives that number nine jersey to will be fully focused on doing a job."