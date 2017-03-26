I don't pay critics any attention, says Chris Martin

Martin says the players support is all that matters after his match-winning goal.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5373221134001-martin-and-armstrong-on-scotland-v-slovenia.jpg" />

Chris Martin celebrated his match-winning goal against Slovenia and then said he paid no attention to those who booed his introduction to the game.

A section of the support made their feeling about the striker known when he replaced James Morrison but he lifted all of Hampden when he scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute. He said that having the backing of his teammates was what was important.

"I don't really pay too much attention to it," Martin said. "I've got a strong family and we've got a really strong dressing room and great characters.

"I know the lads are behind me and I'm behind them 100% and that's what it's all about."



He said he was delighted to have been the player to make the difference, having watched from the bench as a dominant Scotland failed to convert pressure into goals.

"It was an amazing feeling," he said. "Obviously we were disappointed with how the game stayed 0-0 really.

"We dominated large periods and I thought we started extremely well and were very unlucky to be going in 0-0 at half time.

"As the game went on we were looking for somebody to pop up and thankfully I was the man to do that. It's not about me, it's about the team and the effort.

"I think we showed throughout the campaign but especially tonight in a must-win, a real great desire to go out and get the three points. I'm extremely happy to pop up and get the victory."

Stuart Armstrong, who put in an impressive performance on his Scotland debut, said the team got what they deserved and that it would make a huge difference to the qualification group.

"Yeah, it was a great feeling, especially when it came so late," he said. "We had a few chances first half that we maybe should have taken to put us in a better position going in at half time but I think we got what we deserved in the end.

"It puts us in a good position and we're up there again and we'll take the positives and feel confident again going into the next tie."