  • STV
  • MySTV

I don't pay critics any attention, says Chris Martin

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

Martin says the players support is all that matters after his match-winning goal.

Chris Martin celebrated his match-winning goal against Slovenia and then said he paid no attention to those who booed his introduction to the game.

A section of the support made their feeling about the striker known when he replaced James Morrison but he lifted all of Hampden when he scored the only goal of the game in the 88th minute. He said that having the backing of his teammates was what was important.

"I don't really pay too much attention to it," Martin said. "I've got a strong family and we've got a really strong dressing room and great characters. 

"I know the lads are behind me and I'm behind them 100% and that's what it's all about."

He said he was delighted to have been the player to make the difference, having watched from the bench as a dominant Scotland failed to convert pressure into goals.

"It was an amazing feeling," he said. "Obviously we were disappointed with how the game stayed 0-0 really. 

"We dominated large periods and I thought we started extremely well and were very unlucky to be going in 0-0 at half time.

"As the game went on we were looking for somebody to pop up and thankfully I was the man to do that. It's not about me, it's about the team and the effort.

"I think we showed throughout the campaign but especially tonight in a must-win, a real great desire to go out and get the three points. I'm extremely happy to pop up and get the victory."

Stuart Armstrong, who put in an impressive performance on his Scotland debut, said the team got what they deserved and that it would make a huge difference to the qualification group.

"Yeah, it was a great feeling, especially when it came so late," he said. "We had a few chances first half that we maybe should have taken to put us in a better position going in at half time but I think we got what we deserved in the end.

"It puts us in a good position and we're up there again and we'll take the positives and feel confident again going into the next tie."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.