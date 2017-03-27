Football Talk: Forrest ready for England, Griffiths' relief

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Bring on England? Are you having a laugh James? SNS

Hi hi hi, beautiful Sunday (and Monday), this is my my my beautiful day.

Yes, last night really did happen, so it's time to enjoy a rare Monday morning with a spring in your step.

Scotland's emphatic 1-0 win over Slovenia has kept our World Cup 2018 dreams alive and you can watch the full eight minute highlights in all their glory below.

James Forrest is on such a high he's already saying bring on England while Leigh Griffiths is just relieved he got away with missing a couple of sitters - he's personally thanked Chris Martin for doing him a favour.

He wasn't the only one either, Gordon Strachan was also thanking the hero of the night for saving his job, albeit probably a lot more privately.

Meanwhile, in other news... (there's other news?) Cammy Bell says Dundee United's Challenge Cup win on Saturday finally put to bed his horror show for Rangers a couple of years ago.

Reaction to Scotland's win

Watch the glorious highlights

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5373246694001-highlights-scotland-1-0-slovenia.jpg" />

The best of social media

Today's other stories

Today's back pages