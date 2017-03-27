Football Talk: Forrest ready for England, Griffiths' relief
Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
Hi hi hi, beautiful Sunday (and Monday), this is my my my beautiful day.
Yes, last night really did happen, so it's time to enjoy a rare Monday morning with a spring in your step.
Scotland's emphatic 1-0 win over Slovenia has kept our World Cup 2018 dreams alive and you can watch the full eight minute highlights in all their glory below.
James Forrest is on such a high he's already saying bring on England while Leigh Griffiths is just relieved he got away with missing a couple of sitters - he's personally thanked Chris Martin for doing him a favour.
He wasn't the only one either, Gordon Strachan was also thanking the hero of the night for saving his job, albeit probably a lot more privately.
Meanwhile, in other news... (there's other news?) Cammy Bell says Dundee United's Challenge Cup win on Saturday finally put to bed his horror show for Rangers a couple of years ago.