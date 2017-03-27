Robertson: Playing Tierney at right back was no surprise

Kieran Tierney played out of position during Scotland's 1-0 win over Slovenia.

SNS

Andy Robertson says the decision to play Kieran Tierney at right back against Slovenia was no surprise to the Scotland players.

The two players were vying for the same left back spot but with the national side being short of players on the opposite flank manager Gordon Strachan opted to play the Celtic defender out of position.

The gamble paid off as Scotland took all three points, beating Slovenia 1-0 with an 88th minute winner from substitute Chris Martin.

Robertson said he was also willing to play on the right side but their training techniques in the build up to the 2018 World Cup qualifier meant it was more likely to be Tierney.

"The gaffer had spoke to KT," he explained. "He'd played there all week in training so we had a rough idea.

"It was just depending on whether he went with him. He did and luckily I managed to stay at left back.

"I think people were maybe doubting before the match that one of us could play on the right but we were both confident we could have done it.

"He was brilliant out there on the right, it was uncomfortable for him but it didn't show.

"I thought I played well as well. As a defensive unit Charlie and Russell talked us through it as we're still both young and I thought all four of us did well."