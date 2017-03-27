Robert Snodgrass sends message to fans who booed Martin

Chris Martin was jeered by some supporters before scoring the winning goal.

Robert Snodgrass says he can understands the Scotland supporters' frustration when it comes to Chris Martin but urged them to stick together for the sake of the team.

A small selection of the Hampden crowd jeered when Gordon Strachan chose to bring the striker on in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Slovenia in the 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Snodgrass joked that Martin then "had the last laugh" by hitting the winning goal on 88 minutes - his third in Scotland colours.

The attacker says he understands why the decision could frustrate the Tartan Army but this isn't the time be divided.

Scotland kept their dreams of reaching Russia next summer alive and Snodgrass wants the fans to unite ahead of the England clash on June 10.

"I don't think [Martin] has had a fair run of games," he said. "The Scotland fans are seeing the likes of Leigh Griffiths, who's a goal machine, sitting on the bench when we're not scoring goals.

"So I can see both sides of it but for us, as a nation and as a country we need to stick together.

"We don't need anyone falling out, we need everybody supporting us and pulling in the right direction.

"The lads are trying, they're giving everything and you can see that from the level of performance, especially in the first half.

"Stick with us because we need you guys just as much as we need last-minute winners from Chris Martin.

"The fans were brilliant, they were right behind us, supporting us and driving us forward. It's up to us as players to go and deliver and to give them something to cheer about.

"We did that in certain stages but you can see when it stays 0-0 for long spells there's going to be moans and groans. That's just part and parcel with football.

"They want to see you win, they're so passionate. They love their country and so do we. That's why I said stay together and it will drive us forward in the campaign."