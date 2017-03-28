Football Talk: Balde's blood clot diagnosis, unfit Ciftci

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Amido Balde celebrating for Celtic in 2014. SNS

As the international break draws to a close for another two months we return to domestic action with the serious news former Celtic striker Amido Balde could be facing a fatal diagnosis.

He might have to quit his career after discovering he has a blood clot between his heart and lungs.

Current Celtic player Eboue Kouassi was also caught up in some chaotic scenes as Ivory Coast's clash with Senegal was abandoned two minutes from the end.

Reports that it was because of the pitch invader's unflattering salmon pink trousers are yet to be confirmed though.

Meanwhile Nadir Ciftci, who is on loan to Polish side Pogon Szczecin has been told to shape up because he's not fit enough.

There's potentially more good news for his former club Dundee United, who could mark the weekend's Challenge Cup final win with some investment from a rich fan.

And Pedro Caixinha is pulling out the stops to avoid losing young hopeful Billy Gilmour who looks set to join Chelsea.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media

A follow up from yesterday

In yesterday's Football Talk we shared this tweet...

The man himself has since been tracked down and held to his word...

Today's back pages

Tonight's Scottish fixtures

Dundee United supporters SNS Group