The Celtic 'keeper could have just ten days' break this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5376172783001-gordon-has-no-problem-with-busy-club-and-country-schedule.jpg" />

Celtic and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has said that he has no issues with a World Cup qualifier cutting short his summer break but said Scott Brown may feel differently.

The national team's match against England at Hampden is on June 10, just ten days before Celtic return to pre-season training ahead of their Champions League qualification campaign.

That means a short break at the end of a long season for the sizeable Celtic contingent likely to be called up by Scotland but Gordon isn't fazed by such a short break.

The goalkeeper endured three years on the sidelines after serious knee injury and said that made him appreciate every opportunity to play in key matches.

"I'll just play in every game I can possibly play in," he said. "It is a sacrifice when you're an international and you don't get as much holiday time but I had a long spell out of the game so I want to play in every game I possibly can between now and the end of my career so I'm looking forward to it.

"I think everybody's different. Looking at it there's maybe 10 days or two weeks between the England game and the start of pre-season here.

"There's the friendly matches to get in there as well and you don't know if there's any new signings coming in and you have to get them bedded in to the team as well.

"We'll be working on that then but it's the manager's job here to sit down and have a look at that and see when everybody comes back in and when they fit everybody into pre-season training.

"It's a juggling act but one that the coaching staff here'll have to deal with."

Gordon's club captain Brown retired from international duty in order to prolong his club career but returned to Gordon Strachan's squad for the last two qualifiers. He said that the extended breaks had helped him and was to review his international commitments on a game-by-game basis.

Gordon said that the midfielder would make up his own mind and had a lot of football to play before a decision was due.

"I don't think he'll get [six weeks off] regardless, it's going to be a quick turnaround," he said. "There's still quite a lot of games to go this season but it's up to him and how his body feels towards the end of the season.

"There's still a long way to go until the England game. We'll have to concentrate on our football here now.

"We've still got a lot to play for and try and do as well as we possibly can between now and the end of the season and then look at the situation from there."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.