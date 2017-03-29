Football Talk: Spurs chase Dembele , Mackay warns Gilmour

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

"Anyone else want to declare an interest?" SNS Group

One Dembele isn't enough for Spurs.

The English side may already have Belgian midfielder Mousa on their books but they're reported as having won the race to sign Celtic striker Moussa. The highly-rated striker might have been linked with just about every top club in Europe during a sensational season in Scotland but it's claimed he'll move to the side who failed to sign him from Fulham last year.

Dembele's exploits have convinced many that he can make the step up to a higher level but Rangers kid Billy Gilmour has been told he isn't ready yet. SFA development supremo Malky Mackay has said he'll disappear if he heads off for a big-money move too soon.

Also adding £££s to his valuation is Stuart Armstrong, who impressed against Slovenia on Sunday. Teammate Craig Gordon says the offers will start flooding in for a player on top of his game.

Elsewhere, there's a demonstration of video technology in action, a measure of Arsene Wenger's global popularity and a touching moment between Dundee United and St Mirren.

