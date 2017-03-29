Ryan Stevenson joins Troon after quitting Raith

The forward retired from professional football but joined the Ayrshire side.

Emergency: Stevenson's last game for Raith was in goals. SNS Group

Ryan Stevenson has joined Junior side Troon FC less than a month after retiring from professional football.

The forward announced that he was leaving Raith Rovers and ending a 15-year professional career at the beginning of March, with his final game in the SPFL coming in unusual circumstances.

The attacker played in goals in a 1-0 defeat to Ayr United after an injury crisis hit the club.

Now, Stevenson has agreed a deal with West of Scotland Super League Premier Division side Troon FC until the end of next season, a signing the club described as "a coup".

Troon chairman Jim Kirkwood said: "When I became aware from my management team that there was the possibility of signing Ryan we tried to move as quickly as possible to make it happen and after discussion with our main sponsor we have been able to strike a deal that suits all parties.

"We are delighted to be able to help bring such a big signing to the club."

The club's manager Gordon Burns said that recruiting the former Ayr, Partick Thistle and Hearts player would be a benefit for all the players and that the signing was a mark of the club's ambition.

"I am delighted we have recruited someone of Ryan's calibre, it's not only good for us but for Junior football as a whole," he said. "It's a tremendous boost for everyone at our level and I'm really looking forward to working with him. A player of his quality and experience will have a great impact in the dressing room, particularly on our younger players, and will help raise the standards of everything we do."

