John Rankin blasts young players over 'Nando's and cinema'

Rankin says he has seen players who won't give their all to reach the top of the game.

Blast: Rankin says young players are more interested in Nando's SNS Group

PFA Scotland chairman and Queen of the South midfielder John Rankin has slammed youth players who have a poor attitude to training and self-improvement.

Rankin said that he had seen young players who would put cinema rips and meals at Nando's ahead of work that could help them reach the top of the game.

The former Falkirk, Dundee United ad Hibs player hit out in a tweet backing the views of Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay, who had bemoaned "baller" culture and a comfort zone that had players thinking they had made it before any real achievement at the top level of the game.

Rankin tweeted: "I've seen under-20s players miss gym sessions, leave before first team players, skip spinning classes when injured or don't get a shower so they can get to Nando's before the 2.30 showing at the cinema only to be reduced to tears or apologise when they've been had a go at for doing it.

"It's putting demands on kids which they don't liek these days, they class it as bullying or "He's a d***".

"Why are they apologising to me or another senior pro for not doing extra... they are prolonging my career by not getting any better in their own time!

"There is a peer pressure too from the 'better kis'... 'Why are you going to the gym?', 'Busy b*****d', 'Go home, ya geek'.

"They don't want to do extra so they encourage the ones with lesser ability not to go that extra bit. #ownstandards #selfpride #strongmentality #rantover".

Mackay, who has responsibility fo rthe development of elite players at all levels, had urged players to look at top Scottish athletes like Andy Murray and Laura Muir and how they dedicate themselves to their sports.

He told the Scottish Sun: "Their diet has to be right. Their body fat must be right.

"They have to have athleticism. They have to be able to run and have shoulders like the Icelandic boys they were up against, to have waists that are as slim as the Icelandic boys.

"They have to work on their weaker foot, they have to work in the afternoons on their own, they have to cut their own clips and watch them back and they can't leave their clubs at 2pm to go home.

"What we're looking for is sacrifice from these boys. That's what it takes to become a footballer because it's so hard for that one per cent who make it."