  • STV
  • MySTV

Rangers to resume director of football search this week

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Grant Russell Grant Russell

Stewart Robertson says club will speak to existing and new candidates for the role.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has said that the club will pick up the search for a director of football this week.

But Robertson would not put a timescale on getting the right candidate in place.

The Ibrox club conducted interviews for the role while recruiting a new manager following Mark Warburton's departure in February.

The selection process was put on hold after Pedro Caixinha was appointed team coach. Robertson now says the time is right to resume the search.

He told STV: "We've taken a couple of weeks to get Pedro settled in, which has gone well so far, and we're just about to pick that up again in terms of looking for candidates for the director of football role.

"That will take as long as it takes. There's no time frame that we've set for that. We just want to get the best possible person for the job and we will start to get stuck into that again this week."

Interviews were previously held and Robertson said those interviewed may still be in the running.

"It's a combination [of people we spoke to before and new candidates]," he said. "We've got various people to speak to."

He added: "When we initially looked at a director of football it was something that was going to happen quietly in the background. Then everything happened with the manager and events sort of overtook us on that.

"So it'll be good to work away at it quietly without the glare of publicity really and try and get an appointment made."

With Caixinha now in place, Rangers have also been speaking to individuals about taking a coaching role in his background team. An emphasis is being placed on knowledge of the club and Scottish football to aid the Portuguese manager. Robertson said the idea came from Caixinha, who would have the major say on who was appointed.

"Pedro's met several candidates for that position and he's got another couple to meet," he said. "Really, it'll be down to his view of those candidates and if he wants to go with one of those then it'll be sooner rather than later.

"If he wants to widen the net then it may take a wee bit longer.

"It was Pedro who said that he would like to have a local person as part of his team and from that we've had people who've expressed an interest and some people we were aware of.

"So it's really going to come down to someone he feels he can work with and can have a good relationship with and build a trust with.

"That's the key thing."

Caixinha has been tasked with improving the playing staff and results and will be looking to add new signings in the summer.

Though chairman Dave King has been ordered to make a purchase offer to shareholders by the Takeover Appeals Board, Robertson said that transfer funding would not be affected by any potential pay-out by the South Africa-based businessman.

"That situation is really something for Dave personally," he said. "Dave's commitment is there in terms of investment in the club going forward, in terms of signings in the summer so there's absolute clarity there that it's still as it was before."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.