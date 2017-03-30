Football Talk: Hibs-Morton bust-up, Celtic eye Johnson

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Rammy: Hibs and Morton went toe to toe. SNS Group

You have to hand it to Hibs and Morton.

Just as the clock was ticking down on an uneventful 0-0 draw at Easter Road and fans were checking the table to see how much had changed in the Championship, all hell broke loose. One bad tackle, a couple of red cards, duelling managers and a massive rammy meant people will be picking over the game for weeks to come.

Morton boss Jim Duffy said it was just "a bit of passion" but Neil Lennon had a lot more to say on the matter.

Elsewhere, Celtic are one of 30 clubs eyeing former Motherwell winger Marvin Johnson while Rangers revealed they have already agreed terms for Billy Gilmour to move to Chelsea, though they want him to stay at Ibrox.

Bastian Schweinsteiger thought he might be winding his career down by moving to MLS but found out on his first day that some people expect him to win the World Cup with Chicago Fire. Best of luck, Basti.

And Cristiano Ronaldo has been immortalised in bronze with one of the worst likenesses of all time.

