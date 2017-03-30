Neil Lennon: Jim Duffy challenged me to 'a square go'

Both managers were sent to the stand after a bust-up during the Hibs v Morton match.

Lennon said tackle was dangerous.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has criticised Jim Duffy and Morton's staff and players for 'disgraceful' behaviour during a match on Wednesday.

Lennon and Duffy were both sent to the stands during the Championship fixture after a brawl broke out in the closing minutes of the game.

Trouble came after Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle.

Forster's team-mate Darren McGregor confronted Oyenuga and both players were sent off, but only after managers and players were involved in an angry altercation on the pitch.

Lennon laid blame in Morton's camp, claiming the aggressors came from the opposition side, though he admitted standing his ground.

"The guy tried to break his leg and then Darren McGregor goes over and he feigns a headbutt," Lennon said after the game. "He goes down holding his face when Darren didn't make any contact.

"The next thing I've got the Morton manager asking for a square go, which is fair enough. I'm not going to back down.

"Then I've got the assistant manager and the Morton players."

The Hibs manager also suggested he might be blamed because of previous incidents but maintained any manager would have behaved in the same way.

He said: "It'll be bad on Lenny. 'Lenny's fault, Lenny started it' and all that rubbish.

"I didn't react in a way that any other manager wouldn't react to a tackle like that. It's disgraceful and the boy's behaviour was embarrassing.

"Not only has he tried to break my player's leg, he's got my captain sent off as well in an act of cowardice.

"When you've got a wave of people in your face for nothing, when you've not done anything wrong, then you will stand your ground."

Lennon said that he would deal with any Scottish FA repercussions should they arise but confirmed that he will appeal against McGregor's red card.