Duffy: I didn't ask for 'square go', I'm not 12 years old

The Morton manager has rejected claims made by Hibs boss Neil Lennon about pitch altercation.

Head-to-head: Duffy says he didn't ask for fight. SNS Group

Morton manager Jim Duffy has denied Neil Lennon's claim that he asked for "a square go" during a clash at Easter Road on Wednesday.

Duffy and Hibs' boss Lennon had to be physically separated after an incident during Hibernian and Morton's 0-0 draw.

Trouble flared when Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle.

Both managers were sent to the stand. But after the match Lennon said that Duffy was the aggressor.

He said: "The next thing I've got the Morton manager asking for a square go, which is fair enough. I'm not going to back down."

Duffy later issued a statement through Morton's website admitting his behaviour was inappropriate but strenuously denying Lennon's allegation.

"Firstly, I would like to say that I watched the footage on television last night and, from my point of view, I was embarrassed when I saw my reaction," he said.

"I am not going to get involved in a public debate with the Hibs manager, but what I would state is that I categorically, 100 per cent did not ask for a 'square go' or use anything even remotely like that term.

"Yes, I acted immaturely - but I'm not 12 years old."