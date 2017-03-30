Duffy: I didn't ask for 'square go', I'm not 12 years old
The Morton manager has rejected claims made by Hibs boss Neil Lennon about pitch altercation.
Morton manager Jim Duffy has denied Neil Lennon's claim that he asked for "a square go" during a clash at Easter Road on Wednesday.
Duffy and Hibs' boss Lennon had to be physically separated after an incident during Hibernian and Morton's 0-0 draw.
Trouble flared when Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle.
Both managers were sent to the stand. But after the match Lennon said that Duffy was the aggressor.
He said: "The next thing I've got the Morton manager asking for a square go, which is fair enough. I'm not going to back down."
Duffy later issued a statement through Morton's website admitting his behaviour was inappropriate but strenuously denying Lennon's allegation.
"Firstly, I would like to say that I watched the footage on television last night and, from my point of view, I was embarrassed when I saw my reaction," he said.
"I am not going to get involved in a public debate with the Hibs manager, but what I would state is that I categorically, 100 per cent did not ask for a 'square go' or use anything even remotely like that term.
"Yes, I acted immaturely - but I'm not 12 years old."