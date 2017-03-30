Aberdeen sign Inverness' Greg Tansey on a pre-contract

The midfielder's contract at Caley Thistle expired at the end of the season.

Exit: Greg Tansey will leave Inverness in the summer. SNS

Aberdeen have signed Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Greg Tansey on a pre-contract.

The midfielder, who's deal in the Highlands expires at the end of the season, will move to the east coast on June 9 on a three-year-deal.

Tansey has been a regular for Caley Thistle over two spells and has five goals to his name so far this season.

Manager Derek McInnes spoke to Aberdeen's official site, saying: "He is a player we have admired for a long time and he will be a very welcome addition to the squad here at Pittodrie.

"He is a confident player, exactly the type of player we want to see at our club. There is more to come from Greg and I'm sure we will provide the perfect platform for him to develop."

The 28-year-old's first stint in the Highlands came in the 2011-12 season but he left Inverness to spend a year-and-a-half at Stevenage. He returned to the club midway through the 2013/14 campaign.