Maluary Martin: If PSG can be challenged so can Celtic

Hearts midfielder believes Ligue 1 title race shows how things can change in football

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5378853087001-malaury-martin-hopes-celtic-can-be-toppled-in-years-to-come.jpg" />

Hearts midfielder Malaury Martin has pointed to the title race in his French homeland as giving hope that Celtic's dominance of Scottish football can one day be challenged.

The Glasgow side can clinch a sixth Premiership crown in a row at Tynecastle on Sunday after leaving the rest of the top division in their wake this term.

But Martin, who came through the ranks at Monaco, is a believer that things can change quickly in football.

Big spending Paris Saint-Germain are going for their fifth French title in a row but, less than a year after winning Ligue 1 by 31 points, they find themselves in a three-way battle with Monaco and Nice.

Martin paid tribute to the unbeaten Celts as they close in on the title, but said a change in the established order can happen.

He said: "We have to work out how to change this.

"We know that's not possible this year because Celtic have had a wonderful season but we will see next season and I hope there can be a change.

"We saw last year in the English Premier League, Leicester made a huge surprise.

"If you look in France this season, nobody is sure Paris [Saint-Germain] can win the league.

"They have been successful for many years now and if you asked coaches and players two-years-ago they would have said [PSG] would win the league for another 20 years.

"Sometimes football changes and we hope that in future it will be different [in Scotland]."

Martin spoke at the SPFL Trust 'Trusted Trophy Tour' - the first of nationwide series of appearances by the Premiership trophy to highlight the community work carried out by Scotland's football clubs, with the spotlight on the Big Hearts Community Trust's work with young people through its Kinship Care programme.

While it is only a matter of time before the silverware is claimed by this weekend's visitors to Tynecastle, Martin insisted that any notion of spoiling a party was far from mind, with Hearts desperate to turn around their own disappointing form, which has seen them slip to fifth in the table behind St Johnstone.

He said: "Celtic have that objective at the weekend but we have another.

"We have the aim to take three points and to fight for fourth place.

"We only look at ourselves."