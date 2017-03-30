  • STV
Caixinha: We're adapting despite being creatures of habit

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Rangers players will be working up to six days a week in the new schedule.

Pedro Caixinha has implemented changes during the international break.
Pedro Caixinha acknowledges his change in schedule since taking over Rangers could have been a bone of contention but says the players are adapting well.

The new Ibrox manager has introduced a working pattern which will see the squad in as often as six days a week depending on how the fixtures fall.

Caixinha says as creatures of habit he would understand if the players found it difficult to settle into their new schedule but after implementing the changes over the international break they've so far been on board.

"You are depending on the players all the time and the first step is to convince them," he said. "I do believe everything is much easier when you convince the players and they really believe in the process.

"Normally, we as human beings, when something changes in our pattern and our life, the first thing you do is one step back.

"We are animals of attitude, we are used to doing things one way or another. When someone comes in and changes things the first thing you do is put in some questions.

"I need to understand and respect that. It's normal to go that way and when people do not understand or it's not clear I want them to let me know so I can clarify.

"Changing one pattern is not changing the football culture. No one should think about changing the football culture of Rangers.

"Some sort of adaptations take a while but our players are adapting to this pattern. It's very interesting the way they are receiving it and coping with it.

"Has it been easy? No, because we are changing things. But we don't want to change the deepest parts of the club, just the philosophy."

Caixinha explained the schedule the players face, adding: "Sometimes they will be lucky because they will receive two days off, or even three. It goes by the pattern and it's not me who sets it, it's the schedule of the matches.

"If you play Sunday to Sunday, Monday will be off. If you play Saturday to Sunday they will get Sunday and Monday off.

"It's a pattern and it goes by that because we work by stimulation. Stimulation leads to adaptations and those adaptations need to go by one pattern. If I change the pattern I change everything."

