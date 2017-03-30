McInnes confirms McGinn is set for Championship move

The Dons boss says Niall McGinn will leave Aberdeen in the summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5379189437001-mcinnes-confirms-niall-mcginn-is-set-to-leave-aberdeen.jpg" />

Derek McInnes has confirmed Niall McGinn is set to depart Aberdeen at the end of the season after turning down a new contract.

The Irish winger, who joined the Dons in 2012, will see out the rest of his deal which expires in the summer.

McInnes says McGinn is likely to move to the second tier in England when he ends his five-year spell at Pittodrie after the club pushed him for a decision on his future.

"It looks like it unfortunately," the manager said. "Niall's agent has indicated there may be Championship interest in him which I'm not too surprised about to be honest.

"It's difficult for us to compete with Championship clubs.

"Niall has been very respectful. He accepts our offer was a very good offer and he's thought long and hard about it.

"But we pushed for an answer and unfortunately there may well be Championship interest and Niall will leave.

"He's still got plenty to offer and I don't want to talk in past tense yet. He's been a real key player for us over the years and he remains to be that."