Football Talk: Brown to face England, Corden loves Armstrong

"I'll play as long as it's not the pink strip" SNS Group

Gordon Strachan's week just gets better and better.

Relaxing after masterminding a 1-0 win over Slovenia that's given Scotland a slim chance of making Russia 2018, he'll welcome the news that Scott Brown has been given the thumbs-up to play against England.

Brown's international commitments are been assessed game-by-game but Brendan Rodgers has said he is happy for the midfielder to add another gruelling test to the end of a long season.

That would mean just a short break between the Hampden match and pre-season training for the Celtic captain and Rangers players have been told they might face the same quick turnaround.

Pedro Caixinha has told his squad that if they reach the Scottish Cup final then they'll get just 10 days off this summer. Win a game to get more work and less holiday? Now that's an incentive.

Elsewhere, the fall-out from Wednesday's Hibs-Morton game continues. Darren McGregor's appeal means he can play this weekend but boss Neil Lennon could miss out on a title party if he's hit with a lengthy ban.

And 57-year old Jim Duffy has said that he's not a 12-year old and made a public statement to say he won't be drawn into a public dispute with Lennon.

FIFA have decided World Cup qualification isn't complicated enough and are looking to bring in a six-team seeded global play-off, while US TV star James Corden has been scouting Celtic stars for West Ham.

The Late Show presenter has declared his love for Stuart Armstrong. Is there anyone left who hasn't?

