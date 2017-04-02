The 12 things you'll have forgotten from Celtic's six-in-a-row

How many of these incidents do you remember from the last six seasons?

Celtic have enjoyed title success over the last six years. SNS

Celtic have wrapped up their sixth consecutive title and stretched their dominance of Scottish football across another successful season.

Brendan Rodgers becomes the third manager to lead the club to league glory, following Neil Lennon and Ronny Deila.

But how much do you remember from the last six campaigns?

What about some rarely mentioned players like Pawel Brozek, Lassad, Rami Gershon, Steven Mouyokolo and Colin Kazim-Richards?

And then there are the stats, like Jack Aitchison becoming the youngest ever top team player and goalscorer in the one game.

That one didn't quite make our list of 12 because you probably did remember that, so here's our list of forgotten facts.

2011/12: Izaguirre's ankle break after just 15 mins

Izaguirre receives treatment at Pittodrie. SNS

Only three months after sweeping up the player of the year awards, Emilio Izaguirre suffered a broken ankle just 15 minutes into the 2011/12 season.

The left back had shone so brightly in their failed attempt to win the league the previous campaign so it looked like an early hit to their new title hopes.

Anthony Stokes' goal sealed the 1-0 victory at Pittodrie but it was the challenge from Peter Pawlett that was the most memorable.

Izaguirre spent five months on the sidelines, returning for the 3-0 win over Dunfermline on January 2.

2011/12: Celtic could have won the league at Ibrox

Celtic lost 3-2 at the home of their biggest rivals. SNS

Rangers didn't only deny Celtic their 100th Old Firm derby league win, they also prevented them from winning the league on their own patch.

With their rivals having had 10 points deducted, Celtic were enjoying a 14-point lead at the top of the table and were on course to win their first title under Neil Lennon.

It would have been the first time Celtic had won it at Ibrox since the Lisbon Lions in 1967 but they had two players sent off and could only manage two late goals as Rangers won 3-2.

2012/13: Lennon answered a journalist's phone

When Neil Lennon was rudely interrupted by a ringing phone during his pre-match media conference, he decided to take matters into his own hand. It turned out to be the wife of one of the journalists in the room.

2012/13: Samaras' stunning strike sank Dons 4-3

It was one of the most exciting games of Celtic's league campaign as they came from behind to sink Aberdeen inside stoppage time.

Kris Commons had put Celtic ahead after less than a minute but the Dons went 3-1 up before the hour mark.

Charlie Mulgrew and Gary Hooper both struck late but it was Georgios Samaras' senstaional overhead kick inside stoppage time that made Parkhead rock.

And in turn out burst an emotional and ecstatic Samaras, celebrating with his shirt off - a rare sight for such a reserved man.

2012/13: Adam Matthews showed off his secret talent

Quiet Adam Matthews stunned everyone inside the room at Celtic's Player of the Year awards in 2013, and in turn everyone else who saw the video the next day, as he unleashed a singing voice no one was expecting.

2013/14: Fraser Forster's clean sheet record

Fraser Forster was a stand out in 2013/14. SNS

A new club record was set by Fraser Forster in February 2014 when he kept 11 consecutive clean sheets in the league, beating Charlie Shaw's run in 1921/22.

He extended this to 13 games but Aberdeen eventually brought it to an end three weeks later with a 2-1 win.

During this time the English keeper also broke Bobby Clark's Scottish League record of going 1155 minutes without conceding a goal in a league match. He totalled 1,256 minutes.

2013/14: Celtic won the league in (almost) record time

Celtic celebrated their league success in the Firhill changing room. SNS

Celtic secured the league title with seven games to spare with a 5-1 win over Partick Thistle but it wasn't the earliest the top flight has ever been secured in Scotland.

Rangers won it on 16 March in season 1928/29, so Celtic were 11 days short in beating the record.

But it was still impressive nonetheless as Lennon also became the fourth Celtic manager to win three successive titles with the club.

A pitch invasion at Firhill meant the Celtic players couldn't return for their lap of honour in front of the travelling support.

2014/15: Griffiths and Stokes got a new head of hair

After suffering the dreaded receding hairline while they were still both in their twenties, both Leigh Griffiths and Anthony Stokes decided to splash the cash and plant some seeds.

2014/15: Celtic had no straight red cards

Scott Brown was shown two yellows at Pittodrie. SNS

No one was dismissed with a straight red card during the 2014/15 league campaign. In fact, only one Celtic player saw red across all 38 league fixtures.

Scott Brown was shown two yellow cards in Celtic's 2-1 win over Aberdeen.

As a result they topped the fair play table that season with only St Johnstone being the other side not to have a player shown a straight red card in the league.

That same season Celtic had no red cards in the League Cup but saw three players receive instant dismissals in the Scottish Cup.

2015/16: Only one player scored double figures

Leigh Griffiths scored for fun in 2015/16. SNS

Leigh Griffiths was a goal machine in the 2015/16 campaign, and just as well because he was the only player to score into double figures.

The striker netted 31 league goals while the others, following not so hotly in his heels, were Tom Rogic on eight and Patrick Roberts on six.

He finished the season as the Premiership's top scorer with Kane Hemmings scoring 22 for Dundee and Adam Rooney netting 20 for Aberdeen.

2016/17: Dembele ended a 44-year wait for a derby hat-trick

Moussa Dembele enjoys scoring against Rangers. SNS

Moussa Dembele's three goals against Rangers in the 5-1 league win in September was the first Old Firm derby hat-trick since 1973.

The striker took Harry Hood's title by netting three times in 50 minutes.

It was also the first hat-trick scored in a league match against Rangers since Stevie Chalmers struck three past them in 1966.

Celtic have had 16 kits over the six seasons

Fashion show: Celtic have rung the changes over the years. SNS Group

From the traditional hoops to bright pink and florescent yellow. Celtic have had some stylish, classic and arguably horrific kits over the last six years. Feast your eyes on all 16 variations and pick your favourites.