Six in a row: Celtic's Premiership triumph in numbers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The stats behind Celtic's 2016/17 Scottish Premiership title success.

Success: Celtic wrapped up the league title at Tynecastle.
Success: Celtic wrapped up the league title at Tynecastle. SNS Group

Celtic won the Premiership in emphatic fashion on Sunday, thumping Hearts 5-0 at Tynecastle to notch up their sixth successive league title.

Under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers the team has swept all before them and delivered some scintillating football that marked them out as being a cut above the rest.

STV has looked at the numbers behind what's been a remarkable league campaign so far.

Points - 86

Unbeatable: Rodgers' side can't be caught.
Unbeatable: Rodgers' side can't be caught. SNS Group

An undefeated season so far has brought 86 points and Aberdeen's defeat means nobody else can reach that total. With nine games left the 100-point mark is still achievable if the champions keep up their blistering form. This hasn't been done since the 2001/02 season when Celtic finished on 103 points. 

28-2-0

Victories: Celtic have won 28 of 30 games.
Victories: Celtic have won 28 of 30 games. SNS Group

With 30 games played, Celtic have only dropped points in two games. The draws came at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and at home to Rangers. Between those two matches the team racked up an impressive 22 wins in a row.

Goals scored - 81

Firepower: Celtic have scored 44 goals away from home.
Firepower: Celtic have scored 44 goals away from home. SNS Group

Rodgers' side have found the net regularly throughout the season, scoring in every game. Celtic Park has seen 37 of their goals so far with 44 coming on the road. That's an average of 2.7 goals per game.

Average minutes per goal - 33

Goals galore.
Goals galore. SNS

Celtic fans haven't had long to wait for their team to score because on average they've hit the net every half hour. When broken down there's a goal every 33 minutes. 

When were the goals scored?

https://infogr.am/goal_times-283809 | default
  • 0-15 mins - 4
  • 15-30 mins - 8
  • 30-45 mins - 22
  • 45-60 mins - 13
  • 60-75 mins - 13
  • 75-90 mins - 21

Margin of victory

https://infogr.am/margin_of_victory | default
  • Draws - 2
  • One goal victory - 12
  • Two goal victory - 5
  • Three goal victory -  5 
  • Four goal victory - 4
  • Five goal victory - 2

Goalscorers - 15

Moussa Dembele celebrates.
Moussa Dembele celebrates. SNS Group

Those 81 goals have come from 15 different players with three of the squad having hit double figures. Scott Sinclair's hat-trick against Hearts make him their leading league goalscorer so far.

Celtic's Premiership goalscorers

  • Scott Sinclair - 18
  • Moussa Dembele 17
  • Stuart Armstrong - 11
  • Leigh Griffiths - 8
  • Tom Rogic - 6
  • James Forrest - 5
  • Patrick Roberts - 4
  • Callum McGregor - 3
  • Dedryck Boyata - 2
  • Jozo Simunovic - 1
  • Liam Henderson -1
  • Erik Sviatchenko - 1
  • Nir Bitton - 1
  • Scott Brown - 1
  • Ryan Christie - 1

Players - 29

Leader: Scott Brown has made 28 appearances.
Leader: Scott Brown has made 28 appearances. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has made full use of his squad as he's balanced progress in three domestic competitions with the demands of Champions League. That's meant that the majority of the first team squad have had some Premiership game time - 29 in total. 

Premiership appearances

  • Craig Gordon - 27 appearances
  • Dorus de Vries - 4 
  • Kolo Toure - 7
  • Emilio Izaguirre - 10
  • Jozo Simunovic - 18
  • Cristian Gamboa - 13
  • Dedryck Boyata - 11
  • Mikael Lustig - 25
  • Erik Sviatchenko - 2
  • Eoghan O'Connell - 2
  • Calvin Miller - 1
  • Kieran Tierney - 18
  • Saidy Janko - 1
  • Nir Bitton - 22
  • Scott Brown - 28
  • Scott Sinclair - 27
  • Stuart Armstrong - 24
  • Gary Mackay-Steven - 8
  • Ryan Christie - 5
  • Tom Rogic - 14
  • Patrick Roberts - 24
  • Callum McGregor - 23
  • James Forrest - 22
  • Liam Henderson - 10
  • Eboue Kouassi - 1
  • Nadir Ciftci - 1
  • Leigh Griffiths - 17
  • Moussa Dembele - 27
  • Jack Aitchison - 1

