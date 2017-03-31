Scottish TV blackout on Champions League nights ended

Europe's top leagues have ended their agreement with UEFA not to screen games.

Green light: Games can be televised on European nights. SNS Group

Scottish games can now be televised at the same time as Champions League matches after the European Professional Football League ended an agreement with UEFA.

The EPFL, a body representing domestic leagues from across the continent, previously had a formal understanding with UEFA which forbid domestic games from being shown on TV if they were in direct competition with Champions League or Europa League matches.

That meant Scottish football fans missed out on high-profile domestic games while the continental competition was shown. Some supporters protested the "blackout" by streaming games live via social media sites Periscope and Facebook.

Scottish games can now be broadcast on European nights with immediate effect, though further talks with UEFA may bring further change.

The EPFL has convened an extraordinary meeting in June to discuss the position with the governing body.

A new agreement with UEFA could bring a new blackout after this date, but with league bodies concerned with upcoming changes to the Champions League it is possible that no understanding will be reached between the concerned parties.

The EPFL, which includes the Scottish Professional Football League among its members, confirmed their move at their General Assembly in Lisbon.

A statement from the group read: "The European Leagues gathered today in Porto for the EPFL General Assembly hosted by Liga Portugal.

"On the occasion, the Leagues reiterated their serious concerns with respect to the reform of UEFA's club competitions for the cycle 2018-2021 and its detrimental impact on the competitive balance of domestic competitions and on the development of professional football as a whole.

"The EPFL's goal is to enhance and protect competitive balance in league competitions in the interest of all its member leagues and the vast majority of professional clubs and national association in Europe.

"The Memorandum of Understanding between EPFL and UEFA formally expired on 15 March 2017. This will give all European Leagues total freedom to schedule their matches as they see fit - including on the same days and at the same kick-off times as UEFA Club Competitions. Due to these historical circumstances, the EPFL is now calling for the very first time an extraordinary General Assembly that shall take place in Geneva on Tuesday 6 June 2017.

"During the period ahead of this extraordinary General Assembly, the EPFL will keep negotiating with UEFA about calendar matters and the EPFL representation within UEFA decision-making bodies, including the newly created club competitions subsidiary, among other important issues."