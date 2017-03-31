  • STV
Lennon: Morton bust-up '20 times worse' than McCoist 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The Hibs boss has "no regrets" about the incident with Jim Duffy at Easter Road.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon has said he has "no regrets" about his behaviour during a bust-up with Morton boss Jim Duffy.

Duffy and Lennon had to be physically separated after an incident during Hibernian and Morton's 0-0 draw. Lennon said the incident was "20 times worse" than the altercation between him and Ally McCoist when they managed Celtic and Rangers.

Trouble flared when Morton's Kudus Oyenuga's caught Jordon Forster with a late tackle in Wednesday night's match. Lennon was angered by the challenge and Oyenuga falling to the ground when confronted by Hibs player Darren McGregor.

Both managers then clashed, along with other players and staff and Lennon and Duffy were sent to the stand. After the match Lennon said that Duffy was the aggressor, an opinion that hasn't changed in the time that has passed since.

Asked if he expected punishment from the Scottish FA or would appeal any sanctions, the Hibs boss told STV he didn't think he had done anything wrong.

"I'll have to wait and see what the report is from the referee and see his take on it," he said. "I've no regrets. I'm not embarrassed by it, unlike the Morton manager."

Lennon said he had been unimpressed by Duffy's actions after the game and on Thursday when Morton issued a statement on his behalf.

"He put a statement out yesterday where he referred to me as 'the Hibs manager'," Lennon said. "He didn't have the good grace or the manners or the courtesy to call me by my name.

"I didn't like his interview after the game. I thought he was trying to make light of it all when really they were the aggressors. There was no word of my player's welfare or condemnation of his player feigning an injury after the incident with Darren McGregor.

"So he's obviously condoning that behaviour."

Lennon reiterated that he didn't feel he had instigated the incident or acted inappropriately.

He said: "You saw it. Everybody saw it. So tell me what we did wrong?

"They were far more to blame than any of my players or my staff.

"People try to make light of these things and I'm dragged into it again when my player is the victim of a scandalous challenge. Then there's play acting from the same player, trying to get a fellow professional sent off. Then I have the Morton manager and his staff, within seconds, in my face.

"What did I do wrong? I shouted at the player. I shouted at the referee to deal with it. End of."

The former Celtic boss said that he felt his past had contributed to how people viewed him and the incident and said that reports had misrepresented him.

"Of course [I feel I've picked up an unfair reputation]," he said. "People talk to me about the Ally McCoist incident and this was 20 times worse.

"I think that the media yesterday, when I said Jim offered me for a square go was incorrect because I had already qualified it by initially saying I couldn't hear. It was too noisy and then I euphemistically said he was coming over asking for a square go.

"Of course the press didn't print the original answer, they just made it as if I had said to Jim that he was asking for a square go. Of course he's going to react to that. He's been stitched up by the paper that he writes for.

"So he doesn't want to get into a public debate with me. That's fine. He normally does because he's on radio phone-ins and has a column in the paper but I think he doesn't want to get into a public debate because he knows he's in the wrong."

Should the Scottish FA compliance officer take action, Lennon will state his case and he said that he would be disappointed if given a ban that sees him missing Hibs winning the Championship title.

"I'll look at [any potential charges]," he said. I might not win it but I think there should be other people involved. If it's myself and the Morton manager I think his other staff should be involved as well.

"I would just have to take it. I would be annoyed but I'll defend myself vigorously."

