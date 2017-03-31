Brown could be rested by Celtic before England clash

Brendan Rodgers says he'll consider giving his captain a break before the summer.

Brendan Rodgers says he will consider giving Scott Brown a break before the end of the domestic season so he is ready to face England in the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Celtic captain has said he will decide whether to feature for his country on a game-by-game basis due to ongoing injury problems.

Rodgers has already given Brown the green light to feature in Scotland's next fixture, on June 10, but remains concerned about the midfielder's long-term fitness.

The Auld Enemy clash falls two weeks after the Scottish Cup final - potentially Celtic's last match of the campaign and their 49th in total.

The Celtic manager says he is tempted to give Brown a rest towards the end of their season but it won't be in the coming weeks.

"I have to make sure he is ready for Celtic but I respect the man and the player Scott is," he said. "If he wants to play in this game then I shall look to find the solution with him and Gordon [Strachan].

"If you're saying will he be available from my perspective, for Scotland, then of course he will be and we'll manage it accordingly."

When asked if he would consider giving Brown time off after the league is wrapped up he responded: "Maybe. It won't be in the next month.

"We've got important games and we've got to keep our momentum and flow but we'll see after that.

"There are other players as well, other players who we will also have to consider."