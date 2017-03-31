Final Old Firm league derby date of 2016/17 confirmed

Rangers will host the final clash with Celtic on Saturday, April 29.

James Tavernier (left) with Kieran Tierney in the 1-1 draw. SNS

Rangers will host the final Old Firm derby of the 2016/17 season at Ibrox in the first fixture after the Scottish Premiership split.

The Glasgow rivals will face each other for the sixth and final time in the 34th match of the season, four games before the campaign draws to a close.

The match, which kicks off at 12pm, comes six days after the sides will meet in the Scottish Cup semi final at Hampden.

Celtic won the first two league meetings this season, 5-1 and 2-1, but drew their last meeting 1-1.

A Moussa Dembele strike three minutes from the end also sank Rangers in the League Cup semi final in October.