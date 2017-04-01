  • STV
Inverness CT 1-1 Kilmarnock: ICT slip back to bottom place

PA

Kris Boyd gave Killie the lead but Billy Mckay rescued a point.

Frustration: Inverness dropped to 12th place. SNS Group

Inverness were held to their sixth draw in 11 games in a 1-1 tie with Kilmarnock in the Highlands.

Kris Boyd gave Killie the lead from the spot, which was quickly answered by Billy Mckay, but both goalkeepers ensured the scores stayed level.

It does little to help either side's ambitions, with Caley Thistle back on the bottom after Hamilton's win and Killie further adrift of the top six.

Inverness made three changes from the Highland derby draw with Ross County. Iain Vigurs and Carl Tremarco missed out through injury and Henri Anier dropped to the bench, with Brad Mckay, Larnell Cole and Billy King coming in.

Killmarnock made one switch, with Luke Hendrie dropping out for Iain Wilson.

The hosts had the better of the opening period and had a half-chance of a penalty when Conor Sammon landed on Brad Mckay from a Greg Tansey corner.

Neat interplay between Billy Mckay and Cole, following a long clearance from Owain Fon Williams, saw Cole turn Wilson inside out and draw a low save out of Freddie Woodman.

However, they managed to shoot themselves in the foot 20 minutes in when Brad Mckay needlessly lunged in on Jordan Jones just inside the area. Boyd made no mistake from the spot, sending Fon Williams the wrong way.

The lead lasted just six minutes however as a David Raven cross deflected into Billy Mckay's path and on the turn, he angled a shot beyond Freddie Woodman.

On-loan Newcastle stopper Woodman had to be alert to parry away a Tansey effort on 35 minutes, as the soon-to-depart midfielder let fly from 25 yards.

It was no surprise to see Brad Mckay hooked at half-time given his struggles against Jones, with Kevin McNaughton making his first appearance since August.

Veteran defender McNaughton had a hand in their first chance of the second half, rolling in Cole who fired low across Woodman. The Killie stopper got across well to turn the ball round the post.

Killie's forays forward were providing little reward, with Boyd blasting into the stands from a long-range free-kick. Jamie McCart blocked a Sean Longstaff effort and Fon Williams denied Jones from close range in a brief spell of pressure.

Billy Mckay was kept out again by Woodman after good work from McNaughton and Fon Williams kept out Callum Roberts, as both sides failed to break the stalemate.

