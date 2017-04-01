Caixinha explains his reasons for triple substitution

The Rangers boss made three half-time changes as his side trailed Motherwell at Ibrox.

Switch: Rangers changed three defenders at half-time. SNS Group

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has revealed that injury and illness were behind his triple substitution at half-time in their 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

Louis Moult's early goal had given the visitors the lead and when Rangers emerged for the second half, Lee Wallace, Lee Hodson and Clint Hill had been replaced by Michael O'Halloran, Andy Halliday and Joe Garner.

Jon Toral and Halliday played alongside Rob Kiernan in a makeshift back three and Garner's goal gave the Ibrox side a share of the points.

Caixinha explained that the sweeping change was about fitness more than tactics.

He said: "No Rangers manager or players can be happy if we draw, whether at Ibrox or anywhere else.

"But we can understand what happened in the game to see what is coming in the near future.

"We had a different game in the first half and the second half. Motherwell were stronger than us, they were strong on the long balls and very strong on the second balls - if we won one second ball, we were lucky.

"So we tried to make two changes at half-time.

"But we also saw then that both Lees were struggling - Lee Wallace wasn't 100 per cent and tried his very best, and Lee Hodson arrived with a high fever,. Clint also felt his hamstring.

"So we were forced not only to change the mindset but then change everything else.

"Football can be like this and I have to praise my players for the second half - players out of position, like Jon at centre half when he has never played there before, but they did a fantastic job and we could, with a little luck, have had a different result."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson was delighted with his team's positive approach to the game and admitted he was disappointed not to have won the match.

"Going into the game we would have been happy with a point but after our performance today we're very disappointed," he said.

"There's not many teams come to Ibrox and create that amount of chances.

"I read in Pedro's press interviews that we were going to lie back and we were coming to get beat, that was never the case for us.

"We played three up front all the time and were tactically really good. The boys followed it to the letter.

"We're really disappointed we haven't come away with three points."