Archibald hails Doolan after he hits 100 goals for Thistle

The Partick Thistle boss said his striker was a shining example for others.

Example: Archibald praised Doolan's attitude. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald sang the praises of forward Kris Doolan after his 100th and 101st goals for the club sank Ross County.

County had taken the lead at Firhill through Craig Curran before Doolan struck twice and passed a landmark in his Thistle career.

Archibald saluted the player's achievement and said it was a reward for his work and attitude over the years.

"I'm delighted," he said. "I asked him to take responsibility and nobody does it better than Kris.

"I think he takes that on himself, probably sometimes too much to get the goals for us but it was a fitting way to do it with two great goals.

"He's done brilliantly for us, I can't give him enough accolades.

"If any young players want to look at somebody in our club on and off the pitch, nobody does it better than Kris.

"You won't hear anyone say a bad word about him and sometimes good guys don't get rewards and thankfully Kris is getting them here."