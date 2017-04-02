Football Talk: Celtic want Hyndman, fight duo suspended

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Eastbound? Emerson Hyndman is apparently on Celtic's radar. SNS

Fights, extreme defensive substitutions, 100 goals... it was a busy Saturday in Scottish football and we're ready to go all over again today.

But before we get to Celtic potentially wrapping up the league title at Tynecastle, let's have a look at the headlines.

The Parkhead side are said to have their eye on Rangers' Emerson Hyndman, could a dramatic switch across the city be on the cards?

Scott Sinclair says winning the league will be the biggest achievement of his career and Harry Souttar has no regrets leaving Dundee United and their struggling Championship title bid.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have suspended Danny Swanson and Richard Foster, Partick Thistle celebrated April Dools Day and East Kilbride won the Lowland League.

Today's top stories

Reaction to the weekend action

The best of social media