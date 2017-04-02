Celtic seal sixth consecutive league title with 5-0 win

Brendan Rodgers enjoyed his first title success as Celtic boss at Tynecastle.

Celtic celebrate beating Hearts and winning the league title. SNS

Celtic have been crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership for the sixth consecutive season with a 5-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Scott Sinclair netted a hat-trick while Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts added stunning second-half strikes to seal the three points.

The win extends their unbeaten run in the league this season to 28 games. They've only dropped points in two matches, drawing with Inverness Caley Thistle and Rangers.

It's the second year in a row the Parkhead club have enjoyed a title party in Edinburgh. Last year they all but sealed the title at the home of Hearts after a 3-1 win but it wasn't confirmed because of goal difference.

Aberdeen would have had to have turned around a goal difference of plus-55 if they were to catch them.

The league title is Brendan Rodgers' first since taking charge of Celtic last summer, adding it to November's League Cup triumph at Hampden.

The club are now two games away from sealing the treble, something they've only done twice in their history. They take on Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi final on April 23.