Football Talk: Griffiths' broken back, Sinclair left behind

Leigh Griffiths lies on the ground after a clash with Slovenian keeper Jan Oblak. SNS

While some Celtic fans will be waking up with a sore head this morning spare a thought for those with other types of pain.

Leigh Griffiths has apparently broken a bone in his back, but Brendan Rodgers insists it's not as bad as it sounds. Still, though, ouch...

And Scott Sinclair is suffering the mental pain of being left behind at Tynecastle yesterday. He scores three goals and secures the league title but it still isn't enough to make his team-mates like him.

And then there's the supporters who went along to Celtic Park to greet the newly crowned champions home from Edinburgh - the team were a no show though. Awkward.

