There's nowhere in the world I'd be happier says Rodgers

Laura Brannan

The Celtic boss says he's going nowhere as his side are crowned champions.

Brendan Rodgers celebrated his Celtic side sealing the Premiership title by saying has no intentions of leaving the club.

A Scott Sinclair hat-trick, along with Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts' strikes, secured a 5-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle.

The manager says there is nowhere else he would be happier, stressing how much he is enjoying his first season in charge of the club he grew up supporting.

Rodgers says he is in no hurry to return south of the border as Celtic now look to extend their six-in-a-row dominance in Scottish football.

"I am very content," he said after the win in the capital. "I have only started in management, really.

"I need to just stay calm. I have already worked in the Premier League and I couldn't think of a better place to be at this stage of my life than Glasgow Celtic.

"I am comfortable here and sometimes that ambition, you have to be careful, you have to appreciate what you have and I feel very happy here.

"There is not a place in this world I could be right now where I would be happier in my football life and personal life.

"So yes, it is only the start for us. I have the responsibility to the supporters. I am one of them, I know what they think and what they want and I want to try to bring them as far to that as I possibly can, and when my time is up hopefully I will leave a legacy that they can smile about and have enjoyed.

"But until that moment comes, which hopefully won't be for a while, I am very content."

