The Celtic captain wasn't a fan of his own performance as Celtic won 5-0.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5382438605001-scott-brown-jokes-i-had-a-chernobyl-at-tynecastle.jpg" />

Scott Brown joked his performance against Hearts was so bad he "had a Chernobyl".

The midfielder made light of his own contribution as Celtic won 5-0 and sealed the Scottish Premiership title, comparing his display to 1986 nuclear disaster in the USSR.

A Scott Sinclair hat-trick, along with stunning strikes from Stuart Armstrong and Patrick Roberts, secured the three points needed to extend their dominance to six-in-a-row.

Brown enjoyed the post-match celebrations but laughed about what he added to the game on a personal level.

"Jeez, did you not see [the manager] with me there?" he asked. "I had a Chernobyl.

"Cheers to the lads for digging me out that hole though.

"See that wee circle thing that was getting in my road?

"Scotty delivered and I was very grateful for that but the main thing is you still show for the boys. You don't go hiding and kid on that you're injured.

"You've just got to keep digging yourself out that hole and I was digging deep."