Aberdeen defender deserves more recognition, says Hayes

tyrone smith tyrone smith Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Andrew Considine notched a hat-trick in the 7-0 win against Dundee at the weekend.

Aberdeen: Andrew Considine, right, celebrates with Jonny Hayes.
Aberdeen: Andrew Considine, right, celebrates with Jonny Hayes. SNS

Jonny Hayes has heaped praise on his Aberdeen team-mate Andrew Considine but feels the defender does not get the recognition he deserves.

The left back struck his first hat-trick as the Dons beat Dundee 7-0 at the weekend, taking his tally to six goals for the season so far - the highest in his 14-year career.

Even without taking into consideration the rare goals flurry from the defender, Hayes still believes he deserves more credit for his contribution.

"Obviously it was a rare occasion, a defender getting a hat-trick, but he's always been dangerous at set pieces," he said.

"Taking away the goals it was still up there with any individual appearance I've seen all season from any player.

"I've said since day one about how good Andy is. I've never ever thought he got the recognition he deserved."

Hayes added: "It's been tough for him in the Scottish Premiership these last few years, there's been some outstanding players, Tierney, Izaguirre, Shinnie at Inverness.

"There always seems to be a little bit more hyper around quick marauding left backs rather than Andy but in my opinion he's been our steadiest and most consistent player over the last couple of years.

"I think people are starting to come round and realise than as well. I'm sure he'll be up there for the player of the season awards and they'll be fully deserved."

When asked if he should be considered for a Scotland call up, Hayes joked: "He can't, he plays for Aberdeen."

He then added: "Obviously, Scotland have quite a few left backs. Andy's obviously an out-and-out centre half but I don't know Scotland's strengths there.

"But if he's playing left back for us I'm sure Mr Strachan would be looking at him as a left back. 

"They've got a number of choices there, other countries would be envious of their choices there, so he's unfortunate he's got quite a few players ahead of him at this time."

