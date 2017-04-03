  • STV
Rangers face defensive crisis with six players in doubt

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Pedro Caixinha's side take on Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Headache for Pedro Caixinha as question marks hang over his defenders.
Headache for Pedro Caixinha as question marks hang over his defenders. SNS

Rangers' defensive worries are set to continue for their midweek game against Kilmarnock with six players in doubt.

Lee Wallace and Clint Hill, who were both substituted at half time in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday are not expected to return. Hill exited with a hamstring injury while captain Wallace was struggling with a stomach problem.

Lee Hodson, who was also forced out of the game at the same time due to illness, will face a late fitness test.

The club are more hopeful James Tavernier, who missed Saturday's fixture through suspension, will return from the injury he has also been suffering but Danny Wilson remains a doubt.

The half-time changes forced Pedro Caixinha to change formation against Motherwell, moving Jon Toral to the centre of a back three, but the manager is concerned about playing the Spaniard on Rugby Park's artificial surface.

Speaking to RangersTV he said: "Danny, as far as I know, is not training today again, James is returning. He was not only suspended but he was feeling something from the previous week.

"I'm not sure if Clint can totally recover, Lee Wallace as well, so I believe those two for sure should be out, and Lee Hodson maybe in the next couple of days, I cannot be one hundred percent but I believe at least for the game we can have him.

"I don't know also about Jon Toral because of the surface we are going to play. He has had some problems with his knee, he faced some surgery on the knee, and this is the surface that normally means we need to take care of those players.

"Not only of the injured, but also the previous injuries, and of the mental approach because if they are going into the game feeling that something may happen, it's not good.

"So we need to analyse all those points, but for sure we'll have a strong squad, for sure we'll have players that are looking to have that chance to say 'I'm present, I'm capable to be a Rangers player and capable to be in the first eleven.'

Caixinha could turn to Philippe Senderos or Andy Halliday, who dropped into defence on Saturday, as possible defensive replacements but insists he will also not hesitate to turn to the academy players.

"We totally trust in our players in the first squad, we totally trust our players from the youth system, even if I need to play for example with Myles [Beerman] at left back I can do it," he said.

"So we'll have a strong squad next match and if we need to go to the youth system's players in order to be on the first eleven or on the substitutes, there should be no problem with that."

