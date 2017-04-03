Rodgers: McGregor's more than worthy of Scotland call-up

The Celtic manager says he highly rates the 23-year-old unsung midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers believes Callum McGregor has all the attributes to join the Celtic contingent in Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad.

The national boss started six Parkhead regulars, along with former Celt Charlie Mulgrew, in the 1-0 win over Slovenia at the end of March.

Rodgers says if Strachan is looking to increase that number he would not go wrong in picking his unsung hero in midfield.

He feels McGregor could comfortably join his club teammates Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths at international level.

The 23-year-old has only been called up to the senior side once, in September 2014.

He said: "Callum McGregor never gets a mention. We have all the stars, all the goals; this was a boy who was absolutely brilliant yesterday.

"I have no question he can play. There is no question about that. I want the players to be the very best they can be in their careers. It is a short career for them.

"I have absolutely no doubt that if Gordon is looking for someone who is technically gifted, who can keep the ball, who understands football tactically, a player who never wavers in mentality - he is seven or eight out of ten every game he plays - who has got Champions League experience, then you wouldn't go too far wrong with Callum in your squad."

Rodgers continued: "He played in five positions for me this season. Wide on the right against Barcelona, centre of midfield, the side of a diamond,has played left-back and is one of those under-rated, under-valued players, but not by myself and the coaching team.

"I had a similar player at Liverpool in Joe Allen and it wasn't probably until he went to the European Championships (with Wales) and got voted into the team of the tournament that people began to sit up and take a bit of notice of him.

"These guys that are honest guys. They don't look for glory, they are very efficient, effective in the team."

He added: "Callum has been brilliant for us, a young guy who came through the system. He has this unbelievable habit where he rarely gives the ball away and in my teams that is critical.

"Again, lots of players get lots of attention, lots of glory. This guy is a proper young footballer. He is vital to this squad. He is clever, he is bright, when the team is stuck he is in the position to receive the ball.

"The courage he has to play football is amazing and what is great for me to see is that progression."