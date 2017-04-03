  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: McGregor's more than worthy of Scotland call-up

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic manager says he highly rates the 23-year-old unsung midfielder.

Brendan Rodgers believes Callum McGregor has all the attributes to join the Celtic contingent in Gordon Strachan's Scotland squad.

The national boss started six Parkhead regulars, along with former Celt Charlie Mulgrew, in the 1-0 win over Slovenia at the end of March.

Rodgers says if Strachan is looking to increase that number he would not go wrong in picking his unsung hero in midfield.

He feels McGregor could comfortably join his club teammates Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths at international level.

The 23-year-old has only been called up to the senior side once, in September 2014.

He said: "Callum McGregor never gets a mention. We have all the stars, all the goals; this was a boy who was absolutely brilliant yesterday.

"I have no question he can play. There is no question about that. I want the players to be the very best they can be in their careers. It is a short career for them.

"I have absolutely no doubt that if Gordon is looking for someone who is technically gifted, who can keep the ball, who understands football tactically, a player who never wavers in mentality - he is seven or eight out of ten every game he plays - who has got Champions League experience, then you wouldn't go too far wrong with Callum in your squad."

Rodgers continued: "He played in five positions for me this season. Wide on the right against Barcelona, centre of midfield, the side of a diamond,has played left-back and is one of those under-rated, under-valued players, but not by myself and the coaching team.

"I had a similar player at Liverpool in Joe Allen and it wasn't probably until he went to the European Championships (with Wales) and got voted into the team of the tournament that people began to sit up and take a bit of notice of him.

"These guys that are honest guys. They don't look for glory, they are very efficient, effective in the team."

He added: "Callum has been brilliant for us, a young guy who came through the system. He has this unbelievable habit where he rarely gives the ball away and in my teams that is critical.

"Again, lots of players get lots of attention, lots of glory. This guy is a proper young footballer. He is vital to this squad. He is clever, he is bright, when the team is stuck he is in the position to receive the ball.

"The courage he has to play football is amazing and what is great for me to see is that progression."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.