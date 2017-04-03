Brown: Caixinha isn't making the same mistake as Le Guen

Former Rangers defender John Brown says the new boss is making a smart move.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5383429622001-news-2017-04-03-v03bomblba-16-30-47.jpg" />

Former Rangers defender John Brown believes Pedro Caixinha will avoid making the same costly mistake as Paul Le Guen by hiring a Scottish coach.

The struggling French manager was sacked from Rangers less than 10 months into the job midway through the 2007-08 season.

Brown, who has interviewed for the role, says the new Portuguese coach is making a smart move by hiring someone who understands both the club and culture.

"I think if you look back to Paul Le Guen, he didn't bring in any Scottish-based guys," he told STV. "Ultimately it cost him his job.

"Pedro knows he needs a third coach, or someone to lean on, to give him the information about Scottish football."

Brown is playing the waiting game after putting himself forward for the coaching job, but says he will be content with whoever is appointed because he has faith in them bolstering the backroom staff.

"Whether it's me or the other candidates... all the guys are Rangers-orientated," he added.

"They know the club. They've played for the club. They know the information the manager is needing to succeed at the football club.

"They've all been successful. They know the history of the football club. I think that's important that they've got a drive.

"I said to the manager 'who ever you do decide, everybody will be 100% behind you.' But he needs help."