Football Talk: No Miller deal, Rodgers' united Old Firm

Your daily round-up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Exit? Kenny Miller's future is in doubt. SNS

It has been such a saga that even Kenny Miller is getting bored of the ongoing new contract story.

The Rangers striker is starting to fear a deal will not be on the table now new boss Pedro Caixinha is in because there has yet to be an indication this late in the season.

Across the city you might be thinking Brendan Rodgers has had too much title-winning Champagne, saying he wants to unite Celtic and Rangers fans.

Meanwhile, Morton striker Kudus Oyenuga has been told he will not face any punishment for his part in the Easter Road melee last week.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon accused him of feigning a headbutt to get Darren McGregor sent off.

Emerson Hyndman could be targeted by former Rangers boss Mark Warburton, although he might have to fight Celtic for his services if the weekend's story is anything to go by.

