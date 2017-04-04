Raith Rovers U20s celebrate winning the league too soon

They thought they'd sealed the Development League East title.

Stark's Park: The home of Raith Rovers. SNS

Raith Rovers U20s were left backtracking after they prematurely started their title-winning celebrations.

The youngsters thought they had sealed the Development League East but later realised Forfar can still catch them on points.

Raith Rovers tweeted a photograph of the squad having a party in the dressing room following their 2-0 win over Berwick Rangers on Monday evening.

But the champagne was put back on ice when they double-checked the table. The club quickly deleted their initial tweet by jokingly blaming coach Craig Easton's maths skills.

Forfar, who sit four points behind the Kirkcaldy side, still have two games to play against Livingston and Stirling Albion.

Raith Rovers sit on 33 points after 16 games and tie their season up with a home game against Livingston on April 18.