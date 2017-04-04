Rangers skipper set to miss semi-final against Celtic

Lee Wallace is expected to out for up to four weeks with a stomach injury.

Injured: Lee Wallace is set to miss double header. SNS Group

Rangers captain Lee Wallace is set to miss the double header against Celtic later this month after undergoing surgery on a stomach injury on Tuesday.

The Scotland left-back was subbed at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell at Ibrox on Saturday.

Manager Pedro Caixinha confirmed Wallace will be missing for the next three or four weeks, meaning he will miss the crucial semi-final match against champions Celtic at Hampden later this month.

The new Rangers manager said the injury will mean a chance for some fringe players to come in and stake a claim for more first team action.

He said: "Players must be ready when their chances come and this is their moment. They must enjoy it"

The Portuguese also made it clear he wanted players to show their capabilities in the skipper's absence.

He said: "It is very important to have players with character. This is a massive club, a huge club and not every player is a Rangers player."

Speaking ahead of Rangers match with Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday, Caixinha made a rare move of naming his starting line-up more than 24-hours before kick-off, with youngsters David Bates and Myles Beerman to get a chance in the first team.

The Rangers team to play Kilmarnock tomorrow will be: Foderingham, Tavernier, Bates, Wilson, Beerman, Holt, Halliday, Hyndman, McKay, Waghorn and Garner.