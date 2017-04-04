Ian Cathro defends Hearts' January window signing spree

The head coach claims they would be in a worse position without his nine new players.

Form: Ian Cathro is under pressure to turn around Hearts' recent fortunes. SNS Group

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has defended his January recruitment drive, claiming the team would be in a worse place without the nine new faces signed up in the winter.

It comes after forward Jamie Walker suggested in an interview the speed and scale of change at Tynecastle in the wake of Robbie Neilson's departure as head coach is in part to blame for their poor recent form.

Walker told the Edinburgh Evening News: "The change in manager halfway through the season hasn't helped and neither has the change in players in January. It's been hard and it has kind of unsettled us."

Cathro reiterated his belief the squad he inherited in December was too short on depth.

He said: "The squad was light and therefore we needed to bring in players. We then managed each individual situation as a separate thing.

"There were some circumstances involving players leaving which put more requirements on us.

"Through that window we managed to top ourselves up to give ourselves different options across the squad.

"This only becomes a question because of results and the inconsistency inside that."

He added: "Some of it is true, some is reality, but other parts are blurred by the fact that results have allowed it to be questioned.

"The actual work that was done was all things that we needed to do to bring balance and options and competition to the squad.

"If we hadn't done it we would be in a much more difficult situation."

Asked about his plans for the summer, with seven first team players out of contract, Cathro said: "We are in that process, it is a constant thing.

"As soon as January ended we were already looking at the things we wanted to do in the summer."

Hearts have slipped to fifth in the Premiership table, two points behind Wednesday's opponents St Johnstone.

With a potential spot in the Europa League qualifying stages for finishing fourth, Cathro is clear on the importance of the trip to McDiarmid Park.

He said: "The opportunity for this club to play in Europe is a very important thing. The first step is for us to recover the position in the league which is probably the normal minimum place for this club, historically.

"It is more or less the position the club was in after the first game when I arrived so it is very important that we get that back.

"It is game two of a three-game week and we will be ready for it."