  • STV
  • MySTV

Ian Cathro defends Hearts' January window signing spree

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Paul Barnes Paul Barnes

The head coach claims they would be in a worse position without his nine new players.

Form: Ian Cathro is under pressure to turn around Hearts' recent fortunes.
Form: Ian Cathro is under pressure to turn around Hearts' recent fortunes. SNS Group

Hearts boss Ian Cathro has defended his January recruitment drive, claiming the team would be in a worse place without the nine new faces signed up in the winter.

It comes after forward Jamie Walker suggested in an interview the speed and scale of change at Tynecastle in the wake of Robbie Neilson's departure as head coach is in part to blame for their poor recent form.

Walker told the Edinburgh Evening News: "The change in manager halfway through the season hasn't helped and neither has the change in players in January. It's been hard and it has kind of unsettled us."

Cathro reiterated his belief the squad he inherited in December was too short on depth.

He said: "The squad was light and therefore we needed to bring in players. We then managed each individual situation as a separate thing.

"There were some circumstances involving players leaving which put more requirements on us.

"Through that window we managed to top ourselves up to give ourselves different options across the squad.

"This only becomes a question because of results and the inconsistency inside that."

He added: "Some of it is true, some is reality, but other parts are blurred by the fact that results have allowed it to be questioned.

"The actual work that was done was all things that we needed to do to bring balance and options and competition to the squad.

"If we hadn't done it we would be in a much more difficult situation."

Asked about his plans for the summer, with seven first team players out of contract, Cathro said: "We are in that process, it is a constant thing.

"As soon as January ended we were already looking at the things we wanted to do in the summer."

Hearts have slipped to fifth in the Premiership table, two points behind Wednesday's opponents St Johnstone.

With a potential spot in the Europa League qualifying stages for finishing fourth, Cathro is clear on the importance of the trip to McDiarmid Park.

He said: "The opportunity for this club to play in Europe is a very important thing. The first step is for us to recover the position in the league which is probably the normal minimum place for this club, historically.

"It is more or less the position the club was in after the first game when I arrived so it is very important that we get that back.

"It is game two of a three-game week and we will be ready for it."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.