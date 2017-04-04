The Partick Thistle striker passed the 100 goal mark for the club at the weekend.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5384988461001-kris-doolan-teaches-jag-s-next-generation-how-to-score.jpg" />

Kris Doolan has marked surpassing the 100 goals for Partick Thistle by teaching the next generation of Jags players to score.

The striker joined the club's Easter skills camp to coach three young supporters through different scoring techniques.

Afterwards he sat down with STV to look back on his century-worth of goals. He netted his 100th and 101st against Ross County on Saturday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5384939510001-kris-doolan-on-his-100-goals.jpg" />

Favourite goal

"The goal at Easter Road against Hibs, I picked the ball up on the half way line and ran the full half, which isn't the kind of goal I normally score," he said. "I'm usually in and around the box. So to do that and chip the keeper is probably my most memorable one."

Worst goal

"There's been a few but the worst is probably away to Livingston," he said. "The defender came out to tackle me, I kicked it off him, he kicked it back off me and it flew into the back of the net. It wasn't one that I meant but they all count."

First goal

"It was away to Queen of the South, it was a diving header," he said. "It was in my second game so I got off to a flying start."

Most important goal

"Probably at the weekend, to get the 100th was amazing but to go and get the second one and win the game, and get us into a position that we can almost get over the line and into the top six will live with me forever," he said.