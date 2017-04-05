Football Talk: Miller's summer wait, Adam's epic fail

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Charlie Adam had a howler at the corner flag. SNS Group

Kenny Miller may have already accepted his fate but Pedro Caixinha is now toying with his emotions.

The Rangers striker thinks he isn't going to be offered a new contract but the manager has now said he may have to wait until the end of the season to find out if he has a future at Ibrox.

But if you think he's having a hard time spare a thought for Charlie Adam. The former Scotland internationalist not only fell over while taking a corner last night, he nudged the ball with his knee and then his hand.

Because the ball was in play the foul was then given against him for hand ball. It really is quite something to behold.

Today's top stories

Last night's action

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5385890742001-watch-the-late-drama-between-ross-county-and-dundee.jpg" />

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5385895394001-watch-aberdeen-secure-their-tenth-consecutive-home-win.jpg" />

ICYMI

The best of social media

Today's back pages