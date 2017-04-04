  • STV
  • MySTV

Aberdeen 1-0 ICT: Ash Taylor strike sinks Caley Thistle

PA

The Dons hosted Caley Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

Ash Taylor celebrates his goal with his Aberdeen team-mates.
Ash Taylor celebrates his goal with his Aberdeen team-mates. SNS

A first-half Ash Taylor goal saw Aberdeen increase their lead over third-placed Rangers to 13 points with a 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Inverness.

Taylor's effort took a huge deflection off Gary Warren before finding its way into the net as the Dons moved further clear of their Glasgow rivals, who face Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

There was no repeat of the emphatic 7-0 victory over Dundee on Friday night, but the opening exchanges were very promising for the home side, although it was nine minutes before Niall McGinn's looping header forced Owain Fon Williams to clutch the ball under his crossbar.

The Dons were dominant, but Inverness could have opened the scoring 10 minutes later as Liam Polworth strode forward on the break, slipping in Billy McKay who saw his low shot held by Joe Lewis.

But Aberdeen continued to push and were rewarded midway through the first half.

Graeme Shinnie, one of three former Inverness men in the Dons' starting eleven, saw his 30-yard drive pushed wide.

From the resulting corner Jonny Hayes picked out Taylor and, although he was eventually credited with the goal, the ball took a massive deflection off Warren on the way into the net.

The Dons set about adding to their lead and Hayes came close with a sliding effort that looped off the heels of Warren and landed on the roof of the net.

And on the stroke of half time, Hayes and McGinn combined, with the latter turning his man inside out before sending a teasing cross across the face of goal. It just needed a touch, but the returning Carl Tremarco did well to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The home side continued to set the pace after the interval and Friday's hat-trick hero Andrew Considine sent a header wide of the target shortly after the restart.

But Inverness had their moments, and Polworth tested Lewis with a low shot which had the former Cardiff goalkeeper scrambling across his goal to turn wide.

With 20 minutes to go, Shinnie should have doubled the advantage as he saw a header from a Hayes cross saved and then his spectacular follow-up effort deflected behind for a corner.

With just six minutes remaining substitute Miles Storey met a low Hayes cross a yard out, but, with the goal at his mercy, the former Inverness man somehow got the ball caught between his feet and could only look on in anguish as his effort came back off an upright.

Inverness threw bodies forward in search of a leveller, but were dealt a late blow as defender David Raven picked up a groin injury on a late foray forward, although he stayed on the pitch with all three subs already used.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.