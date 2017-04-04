  • STV
Ross County 2-1 Dundee: Late drama ends top six hopes

PA

The Staggies hosted Paul Hartley's men in the Scottish Premiership.

Tim Chow (left) celebrates his goal with team-mate Jim O'Brien.
Tim Chow (left) celebrates his goal with team-mate Jim O'Brien. SNS

Liam Boyce kept his cool to score a last-minute winner for Ross County from the penalty spot to earn a 2-1 win over Dundee at Global Energy Stadium.

Tim Chow gave County an early lead but Dundee skipper Darren O'Dea levelled just before the break from the penalty spot before Boyce decided it.

But after County were reduced to 10 men when Jim O'Brien was sent off after he picked up a second booking the home side grabbed a dramatic late winner after Michael Gardyne was fouled in the box before Dundee were reduced to 10 men themselves following Danny Williams' dismissal.

County took the lead in the seventh minute when O'Brien picked the ball up in the middle of the park and his pass to Boyce was cut back for Chow to sweep the ball into the net.

The goal brought Dundee to life and after O'Dea headed a Paul McGowan cross just past the post, Mark O'Hara tested Scott Fox with a fierce drive from outside the box which the County keeper did well to tip over the bar.

Craig Curran carved out a chance for himself in the 20th minute but his turn and shot from outside the 18-yard box flew wide of Scott Bain's right-hand post.

County were forced to make a change in the 26th minute with the injured Martin Woods being replaced by Chris Routis.

The home side won a free-kick in a dangerous position a minute later after O'Dea was booked for a tackle on Boyce.

Jason Naismith and Chow combined down right in a promising move for the home side which resulted in Bain being injured saving Chow's cross.

It was mostly County and a long ball from Boyce caused confusion in the Dundee area but when Curran tried to lob the loose ball over the head of Bain it held up in the wind.

But against the run of play Dundee were awarded a penalty after County full-back Marcus Fraser was adjudged to have impeded Henrik Ojamaa in the box. O'Dea made no mistake from 12 yards to level the score.

County almost restored their lead four minutes into first-half stoppage time when a deep cross from Routis found the head of Boyce but his effort was brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Bain.

The home side started the second half on top and O'Brien forced another fingertip save from Bain.

County had claims for a penalty turned down after James Vincent appeared to handle in the box but referee John Beaton saw nothing amiss.

Boyce came close again with a glancing near-post header which just cleared the upright.

County kept the pressure on and Naismith had a chance at the back post but he blasted well over the crossbar from a tight angle.

County's hopes of grabbing a winner were not helped when O'Brien was shown a yellow card for diving in the box under pressure from Kevin Holt. He had already been booked so referee Beaton produced a red card.

But in a dramatic end to the match County were awarded a penalty when Gardyne was fouled in the box by Cammy Kerr and Boyce made no mistake from the spot.

There was more drama at the other end when Mark O'Hara was booked for diving in the box, and in the aftermath Curran and Williams were also booked with the Dundee player being sent off as it was his second booking.

